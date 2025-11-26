MAF Teeski Arrested For Battery In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Police are charging MAF Teeski with domestic battery by bodily waste committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

MAF Teeski, a 27-year-old rapper based out of Chicago, has been arrested on several charges connected to an alleged domestic violence incident in Indiana. According to TMZ, Fishers Police Department officers detained Teeski on Monday after responding to a 911 call about a physical altercation between him and his girlfriend. When they arrived on the scene, the woman and her 13-year-old child were locked out of a residence with Teeski barricaded inside.

Eventually, Teeski came out with his hands raised, and authorities put him in cuffs. He claimed that his girlfriend had initiated the fight by slapping him, and he only got aggressive afterward. The child reportedly claimed that he was playing video games when he heard his mother screaming for someone to call 911. When he went to investigate, he allegedly found Teeski pinning his mother down on the floor in their bedroom. He claimed the rapper hit his mom "with a closed fist multiple times."

MAF Teeski's Charges

In the report, police further claimed that the woman "appeared to have multiple lacerations to her face, specifically on her right cheek bone/nose, with deep bruising/open wounds, and a disheveled appearance" and believed she "was experiencing an intense amount of pain due to these observations." Additionally, officers claim they viewed Ring security camera footage showing Teeski hit the woman and throw her phone as she tried to use it to contact 911.

All in all, police charged Teeski with domestic battery by bodily waste committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, plus interference with reporting a crime. They booked him into Hamilton County Jail that evening, and he ended up getting out after a court appearance the following day. He'll be returning to the courtroom for another hearing in the case in January. While out on a $10,000 bond, there is a no-contact order in place.

The legal trouble comes as MAF Teeski put out his latest song, "Tea," on Wednesday. It follows several other singles in recent weeks, including "Smile" and "I Ain't Goin."

