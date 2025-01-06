King Combs & His Girlfriend Raven Tracey Get "Hot & Sweaty" In Jaw-Dropping New Photos

Diddy's son & girlfriend have a Sauna Day.

Christian Combs, also known as rap star King Combs, and his girlfriend, model Raven Tracey, turned up the heat on Instagram with a series of sultry photos. The couple shared intimate moments in what appeared to be a sauna, with Tracey posting a collage of steamy snapshots captioned, “Hot and sweaty.” In one photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed what looks like a tattoo of the 26-year-old’s name on Tracey’s lower back, sparking speculation about the depth of their relationship.

The pair have been together since 2021. Before Tracey, Combs was in a long-term relationship with influencer and model Breah Hicks, which lasted nearly six years before ending amicably. Tracey, too, has a public relationship history. She was previously engaged to stylist and model Ian Conner, a figure mired in controversy due to multiple sexual assault allegations. Conner also faced legal trouble, including a 2019 arrest on federal gun charges, for which he was convicted two years later.

Tracey's latest post generated over 114,000 likes so far. In the comments, followers enjoy the couple's impromptu photos. "What’s it like to be the hottest girl in the whole wide world," commented an Instagram user. Another commented, "Yall got videos? I wanna see, I mean, my friend." Others would award the couple "hottest couple." Using a trophy emoji, a user wrote, "Hottest couple award." Acknowledging 2025 beginning, a social media user commented, "2025 just started. Take it easy." The latest post follows Diddy having a difficult Christmas while detained in the MDC.