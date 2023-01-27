As fashion week stylishly wages on over in Paris, the celebrities and their antics continue to make headlines worldwide. Most recently, it was the Mugler runway show that got people talking – but not specifically because of the clothes.

Rather, it was an incident between City Girl JT and one of the famous models that has been circulating online. In the clip, Venezuelan singer Arca confidently struts down the runway in a barely-there little black dress. When she sees the rap diva, seated alongside names like Christine Quinn and Charli XCX, she veers off course to grab her purse and a brief struggle ensues.

Arca snatches purse from JT at the Mugler Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/uWKH0nANOH — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2023

JT fought back a bit, but wasn’t anything like her usual feisty self in the situation, leading some viewers to believe the situation was a set-up. We now know they were right, as a video of the Florida native and foreign vocalist hugging afterward in Paris is making rounds now too.

Arca reposted the viral moment on her Instagram Story. “@thegirljt, thank you for being up for the mischief and playfulness part of the show,” she praised the 30-year-old. “You’re so beautiful it’s insane!”

Afterward, the “Ex For A Reason” artist put the same clip on her page. She added a message to the top of the screen, explaining what happened to curious followers. “So fun. I was so nervous and was scared I was gonna look obvious. Obviously not ’cause they think it’s real hehe. Good job,” she praised her new friend.

This season’s Paris Fashion Week has been making plenty of headlines. From Doja Cat’s undeniably eccentric outfits to Kylie Jenner donning a realistic lion’s head while sitting front row at Schiaparelli, the eye candy is endless.

Kylie Jenner is seen, outside Schiaparelli, during the Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Sring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Aside from that bold look, the mother of two is also facing backlash for sporting Givenchy’s infamous noose necklace to their runway earlier this week. Read some of the criticism she’s facing here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

