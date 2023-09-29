Kendall Jenner Roasted For Awkward Runway Walk

If there's one thing most people know about the fashion industry, it's that it's cutthroat. Kendall Jenner felt the wrath of that firsthand earlier this week. She participated in the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show, even earning the coveted spot to close the show. She shared a few clips of the show to Instagram accompanied by the caption "!!! closing @schiaparelli tonight

love you @danielroseberry you legend." Fellow celebs like Charli XCX and Kylie Jenner turned up in the comments to show support for her.

Unfortunately for Kendall, the reaction from fans was much more mixed. Seas of comments on both Instagram and Twitter took aim at her awkward-looking runway walk. "This walk is just… diabolical," one of the top comments on the post reads. Elsewhere plenty of fans agreed. "thank u for give us nothing" and "It’s giving nanny fine" two other commenters agreed. Fans on a Twitter repost of the video were even harsher. Check out her Instagram post and some of the fan reactions below.

Read More: Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Sit Front Row At Gucci S/S 2024 With Anna Wintour

Kendall Jenner's Runway Strut

Most of the news revolving around Kendall recently has also included Bad Bunny. The pair have had a rumored romance for months and fans are dying for more into. When Bad Bunny released a new song and music video over the weekend fans poured through every frame looking for some kind of hints about Kendall. In an interview earlier this year the Latin trap superstar made it clear he likes to keep his secrets secret.

This isn't even the first time recently that Kendall has caught some heat online for her runway performance. Last week, her walk on the Versace runway faced a lot of similar scrutiny. Many highlighted specifically the fact that she's one of the highest paid models in the world, but seems to not be great at one of the most essential facets of being a model. What do you think of Kendall's various runway slipups? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fan Reactions

Read More: Bad Bunny Spotted Rocking Kendall Jenner’s Necklace

[Via]