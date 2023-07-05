Female rapper Latto stopped by the Eiffel Tower and other Paris attractions for an impromptu Instagram photo shoot. She was out in France for Iris Van Herpen’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show. However, she took some time to herself to go shopping for some Chanel and to pose in a pink outfit that accentuated all of her curves. “Oui oui,” she says in the photo dump caption, complete with a lipstick mouth emoji.

The outfit Latto had on was nothing short of eye-popping. Her curly hair was done up, allowing her bangs to fall forward. Reflective shades and a pearl choker necklace with the Coco Chanel logo in silver adorned her face and neck. Her top, however, was the show-stealer: A double Chanel bandana enlarged to fit Latto’s chest, tied in the back, with the bottom flowing in the Parisian wind. Pink short shorts and thick, fuzzy pink heels completed the extravagant look.

Latto Is Quickly Becoming A Fashion Icon

This isn’t the first time Latto has shown out as a fashionista. She showed up to the runway show as a beautiful butterfly. She’s also shown her appreciation to rap peer Cardi B with a $10k Chanel bag. Coincidentally, she has her own Chanel bag in this photo dump. A big fan of Coco Chanel, Latto believes there’s such a thing as “too much.” She ends the collage with a fun pose beside her friend, fashion model Brooklyn Nikole.

In other Latto news, she’s been posting a buttload of photos on her Instagram, literally. She’s been performing at various concerts around the world and hitting up the fashion world more often now. Basically, Latto is living the rap life she’s always dreamed of. She even brought the pink vibes to Poland, where she posed on a pink couch. (The rapper also signed a fan’s backside during a performance; Poland absolutely loved her while she was in the country.)

