Latto has been on a very impressive run as of late. “Put It On Da Floor” has proven to be a massive song, and fans have been loving it thus far. Moreover, there have been plenty of remixes to the track. This will subsequently guarantee that the song will continue to have some longevity. Overall, you can’t help but be excited for the artist. It can be difficult for women in rap to break through, however, Latto has been able to pull it off. Not to mention, she has been winning some awards at the same time.

For instance, she won big at the BET Awards. Specifically, she came home with the award for best female hip-hop artist. Typically, this award goes to Nicki Minaj. She has even won it seven times. Although, with Latto taking it home, fans were excited to see someone new get the crown. Since that time, the artist has been making phenomenal use of her time. In fact, just last night, she was in Poland for a big music festival. This drew a massive crowd of folks who absolutely love her music.

In the video clip above, you can actually see how one fan wanted Latto to sign his butt. While some may be repulsed by such a suggestion, the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper decided to go through with it. She even wrote her name in big lettering, all while the fan stood there and waited for it to be over. Certainly, some people are going to find this to be extremely bizarre. Although, Europe has always been a bit more open to this sort of thing. Either way, Latto seemed to be fine with it.

This is just another example of how Latto is becoming a global star in front of our very eyes. The fans love her, and you can’t help but be excited for what comes next. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

