Pete Davidson Kicks Fans Out For Breaking No-Phone Rule At Stand-Up Comedy Show

For those unaware, Pete Davidson has a pretty strict "no-phone policy" at his stand-up comedy shows, and a fan couple learned that the hard way. Moreover, he interrupted his set at the City Winery on Thursday night (November 2) to call out two people who brought three phones to the show. "F**k you," the King of Staten Island allegedly told them according to Page Six, and asked authorities to escort them out. "There was a couple in attendance who brought 3 phones into the venue which was confirmed when they were escorted out by security and had all content removed," his representative reportedly relayed to the publication.

Furthermore, the comedian apparently said that he spends $10,000 to "lock up" phones before continuing his show, Us Weekly reports. According to these publications, he went on with the stand-up routine without referencing the incident or the policy again. "It’s unfortunate one bad seed disrupted Pete Davidson’s performance,” City Winery added in its statement. “Our staff takes pride in providing a great atmosphere for all of our performers and attendees." This practice of "locking up phones" is common in comedy shows these days, both to prevent bits from being criticized out of context online and as a general privacy rule that could apply to any sort of performance.

Pete Davidson At The Big Time Adolescence Premiere In 2020

US comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of Hulu's "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, this means that we don't really know for sure what the SNL alum spoke on for the entirety of the show. Still, these reports were able to provide at least some detail as to what Pete Davidson spoke on and joked about. He went through his personal struggles, highs, and lows as any other comedian would, such as his addiction and trying to get his mom a partner. In addition, the 29-year-old also talked about attempting to receive "good press" following his reckless driving incidents.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this situation? Is this "no-phone policy" beneficial for artists and performers or does it end up just being a way to exert power over an audience? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Pete Davidson.

