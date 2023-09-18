Billie Eilish Thirsts After Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Twerk Video

Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion make music that is about as different as you can imagine for two mainstream superstars. Despite that, they've always been pretty big fans of each other. As early as two full years ago a clip of Billie dancing to Megan's viral hit "Body" was proving that the two had a lot of mutual admiration. Clearly in the years since that respect hasn't gone anywhere as the pair are once again hyping each other up online.

This time it came in the form of another dancing video, though this time it's Megan doing the dancing. She shared a TikTok showing off both her dance moves and twerking ability in a pair of clips taken as she appears to be getting ready to go work out. "Before the gym 😛 She toned but it still move dont panic" the caption of the TikTok clip reads. But fans in the comments were less focused on the video itself and more focused on who popped up in the comments. “Megan I’m literally free whenever," Billie Eilish commented, leading hundreds of fans to swarm to the post looking for her comment. Check out the full TikTok video below.

Billie Eilish Loves Megan Thee Stallion's Dance Moves

Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only rapper that Billie is a big fan of. Last month during a TikTok live, Nicki Minaj was sharing some news about her upcoming new album and a potential Drake collab. During the video, she also shows fans her newest Air Alpha Forces shoes, Eilish's collaboration with Nike. Minaj also shows a message that came with them "excited to share my newest shoe, the air alpha force, with you. love, Billie."

In an Instagram story posted of the shoes, Minaj proved that the admiration goes two ways. "When one of your dream girls sends you a pair of her kicks," she said in the post. What do you think of Billie Eilish's comment on Megan Thee Stallion's new twerking TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

