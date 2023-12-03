Billie Eilish Reflects On Coming Out: "Wasn’t It Obvious?"

Billie Eilish says she didn't expect as much surprise to her “coming out,” during her a recent interview with Variety for the outlet's "Power of Women" cover story. Attending Variety Hitmakers on Saturday, Eilish admitted that she thought it was "obvious" she liked women. She also joked: “I’m still scared of ‘em but I think they’re pretty.”

“I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious?" she further said on the red carpet. "I didn’t realize people didn’t know, I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it.”

Billie Eilish Arrives At Variety Hitmakers

Billie Eilish at Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio held at Nya West on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

As for her comments in the Variety piece, she previously explained: “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real. I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.” Check out her latest remarks on the matter below.

Billie Eilish Discusses Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023

During the Hitmakers event, Eilish is being recognized for Film Song of the Year alongside her brother Finneas for their work on the Barbie song, “What Was I Made For?” Next year, the song will be competing for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Be on the lookout for further updates on Billie Eilish as well as the Variety Hitmakers event on HotNewHipHop.

