Young Dolph's Alleged Murderer Is A Scapegoat, Rapper's Fiance Suggests

Young Dolph's murder investigation and trial is underway, and the late rapper's fiancée Mia Jaye isn't happy with its progress at all. Moreover, she recently spoke to WREG about the whole ordeal, as well as what she thinks will truly bring justice to Dolph's memory. During Jaye's remarks, she suggested that there are many more individuals involved in this tragedy than what court suspects indicate. Specifically, many could interpret this as a reference to his previous rap beefs, although those don't seem to have anything to do with this loss as of yet. Regardless, there's a lot about this trial that the Memphis MC's partner expressed discomfort with.

"It looks like the truth coming to the forefront, not just a fall guy, a fall that won’t be good enough,” Mia Jaye said of Young Dolph's murder trial. “Everybody who had any type of involvement with this being brought to justice, being brought front and center, being handed a sentence. For me to see this play out as if it is some type of entertainment... We got songs being made, but how are these people getting held accountable? Right. The judge being pulled off the case because of him reprimanding the situation? Like, we not about to play this out like it’s some reality TV show in ink, in living color. You know, that’s a disrespect to me. That’s a disrespect to my family and it’s a disrespect to Adolph."

Read More: Remembering Young Dolph: His Seven Biggest Hits

Young Dolph's Fiancée Speaks On Memphis Crime & His Fallen Partner's Case: Watch

Previously, Mia Jaye actually alluded to Young Dolph being killed "over some rap s**t," although this new statement doesn't contain those assumptions. However, he also has many in hip-hop that will continue to honor his legacy and impact. "Don't call/text me asking how I feel. I'll never get over this sh*t. let me deal with it alone luv," Key Glock wrote on Dolph's passing's anniversary.

As one of the Paper Route Empire boss' main companions, Key's always done his part to do right by him. Nevertheless, this court process will define how this incident goes down in the history books. All we can hope for is that they find those truly responsible. For more news and the latest updates on Young Dolph, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Ralo Honors Young Dolph's Memory In New Instagram Post: "I Was Your Real Friend"

[via]