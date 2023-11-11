Young Dolph Was Killed Over “Some Rap Sh*t,” Mia Jaye Claims

In a recent Instagram Live, Young Dolph's longtime partner, Mia Jaye, claimed that the rapper was killed over "some rap sh-t". "I were to guess, based on the history of things...rap sh-t, bro. A song, or two. Some ego sh-t. Let's break that down even more. Ego sh-t. He not here because of ego. That's a spirit. If anyone just wanna call a spade a spade, it's a spirit. He isn't here because of some ego sh-t and he possessed the ego. And at the end of the f-cking day, we killing people because of a bruised, a scarred, ego?"

Dolph was killed back in 2021 after being ambushed outside a bakery in Memphis. Four men are currently facing trial for his murder. However, the case has been slow-moving in many facets and fans are beginning to tire of not seeing justice done for Dolph's family.

Young Dolph Suspect Meets New Judge

Meanwhile, one of the men accused of killing Dolph, Hernandez Govan met with the new judge in his case, Judge Jennifer Mitchell. Judge Mitchell was assigned to the case after the original judge, Judge Lee Coffee was recused. Judge Coffee had been ruled to have disproportionally punished another defendant in the case for releasing a song while incarcerated. While Coffee ordered Justin Johnson to be placed in "administrative isolation", the jail's warden noted that Johnson had not broken any specific rules.

Furthermore, Coffee was not a fan of Govan either. Earlier this year, Govan had received a scathing courtroom response from Coffee after requesting amendments to the conditions of his house arrest. "I don't see any reason at all why this court should relax those conditions and say 'Mr. Govan, we're going to let you go back to being a fully fledged person with no restrictions at all, go to work when you want to, go shopping when you want to, leave the county when you want go, go to other places when you want to. You are probably aware that Memphis, Shelby County, Tennessee is the first most violent metropolitan area in the country. This case has generated a substantial amount of publicity. If you're running around free in Shelby County, Mr. Govan, knock on wood, somebody might be trying to kill you, sir," Coffee told Govan back in July.

