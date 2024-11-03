Big Time Rush Member’s Wife Explains Why He “Kindly Passed” On Lil Uzi Vert Song

Alexa PenaVega has broken her silence.

Last week, Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped off their eagerly anticipated new album, Eternal Atake 2. The boy band Big Time Rush is featured on the project, but unfortunately, not all of the band's members wanted to be involved. On Friday, Carlos PenaVega's wife Alexa took to X to explain why he opted not to appear on the album. According to her, it all has to do with his values.

"Hey friends," she began her post. "Wanted to hop on here to address something. We work super hard to protect our values and the things we believe in especially when it comes to creating content that is mostly family friendly or what one would consider 'safe.' Today a song was released that featured the BTR boys minus Carlos because it did not align with his values. While thankful for the opportunity Carlos kindly passed."

Carlos PenaVega's Wife Issues Statement About Eternal Atake 2

"Unfortunately it was not credited properly and is currently being represented as a BTR feature. Not a Kendall, Logan and James feature," she continued. "As a wife who has watched Carlos navigate his values alone in an industry not set up for “family” I have been at times both incredibly proud and totally heartbroken for him. This is not putting anyone down. We just respectfully would like to make the people who follow us aware of the mishap and address that this was something he was not a part of. God Bless."

