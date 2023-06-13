A mass shooting in Denver, Colorado has left at least 10 people wounded. It occurred in an area of the city where fans had been celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA title win, early Tuesday morning. Police have taken a suspect into custody. He was among the 10 people wounded.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 AM, local time, roughly one mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat a few hours earlier. Three of those who were wounded are in critical condition with the rest believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Scene In Denver After The Nuggets’ Win

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 12: Denver Nuggets fans celebrate in downtown Denver after the end of Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets went on to beat the Miami Heat 94-89 to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history. (Photo by Max Paro/Getty Images)

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.” Schepman added that the celebrating crowd in the area had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” The shooting occurred in an area of the city where people were likely leaving various bars and restaurants. “We had a lot of officers in that immediate area of 20th and Market when the shooting occurred, which is why the response to it was so quick,” he said.

Chief Ron Thomas provided an update on the situation in a press conference later in the day. He explained that the shooting was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong. Thomas added that there are two suspects and roughly 20 rounds of ammunition were fired at the scene. Further details are unavailable, but Schepman described the ongoing investigation as “expansive.” Be on the lookout for more information in the coming days.

