Tank Dell Wounded In Nightclub Mass Shooting

Tank Dell suffered a "minor wound" during a shooting in Sanford, Florida at Cabana Live early Sunday morning. The Houston Texans confirmed later in the day that the star wide receiver was shot by a teenage gunman who opened fire after an altercation. The shooter wounded 10 people during the incident. Dell made it out okay and has since left the hospital and is traveling back to Houston.

"[Dell] has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits," the Texans said in a statement on social media. "We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident." No one in the shooting sustained life-threatening injuries.

Tank Dell Celebrates Touchdown With Fans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans climbs into stands after a second quarter touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at N.R.G. Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ESPN reports that witnesses say someone pulled out a handgun and began firing toward a crowd of people after a fistfight broke out. A nearby security guard lunged at the shooter and disarmed him. Police have reportedly arrested a 16-year-old suspect whom they've taken to a juvenile detention center. They're charging him with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Houston Texans Confirm Tank Dell Shooting

Dell is coming off of a stellar rookie campaign in which he recorded 709 yards and seven touchdowns before suffering a broken leg during a game against the Denver Broncos in early December. The Texans expect him to make a full recovery for next season. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tank Dell on HotNewHipHop.

