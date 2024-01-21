Lamar Jackson Admits He Did "A Lot Of Cursing" During "Inappropriate" Halftime Speech

Lamar Jackson says he gave an impassioned halftime speech filled with "a lot of cursing" during the Baltimore Ravens' 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. After the break, the team scored 24 unanswered points to lock in the victory. When asked about the speech, he described it as "inappropriate" to repeat.

"It would be inappropriate if I said it right here," Jackson admitted to reporters. "We weren't doing our job with our unit. In the second half, we wanted to put points on the board, start moving the ball, moving the chains and start looking like ourselves." After being asked to elaborate on the halftime speech, he said there was "a lot of cursing."

Read More: Kodak Black Shows Love To Lamar Jackson: "I’m F*cked Up About You"

Lamar Jackson Leads The Ravens To The AFC Championship

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a play against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When asked about his reaction to the fiery speech, left tackle Ronnie Stanley said with a smirk: "I hear the message, not just the [curse] words. I know what he's trying to say. He's a very competitive player. He wears his heart on his sleeve. We all know what he wants, and that's just to win." While the game was even 10-10 at the half, Jackson and the rest of the Ravens took over for the next two quarters. Jackson finished as the first player in NFL history to put up at least 2 touchdown passes, 2 touchdown runs, 100 yards rushing, and a 100.0 passer rating in the same game.

Lamar Jackson Reflects On His Halftime Speech

"A lotta cursing at halftime." Lamar Jackson said he got vocal in the locker room at the break 😅 pic.twitter.com/jRHG1mVpGL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2024

Advancing to the AFC conference championship, they will take on the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs' matchup, next weekend. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lamar Jackson and the NFL playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lamar Jackson Requested Ravens Aquire DeAndre Hopkins & OBJ: Report

[Via]