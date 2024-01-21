Kodak Black Shows Love To Lamar Jackson: "I’m F*cked Up About You"

Kodak Black showed tons of love for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Instagram, Sunday. In doing so, he remained hopeful that he'll be out of prison by the time the Ravens possibly reach the Super Bowl.

"You So Amazing Bro," Kodak began. "I’m Fucked Up About You. I’m Waiting On This Game. I Got A Straight Shot Of You From My Cell On The Top Tier Like The Penthouse. Ima Be Home To Watch You Win This Super Bowl From The Sky Box." Jackson responded to the post with a peace emoji.

Read More: Lamar Jackson Requested Ravens Aquire DeAndre Hopkins & OBJ: Report

Lamar Jackson Leaves The Field After Ravens' Win

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens wears a "Top 10" chain as he walks off of the field after an NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Fans were surprised by how passionate Kodak's fandom for Jackson is in the comments section. One fan wrote: “'I’m fucked up about you' is crazy, thought the n***a died." Another posted: "Man i thought he passed away for a second , don’t scare me like that." One user remarked that Kodak should make an appearance during Usher's Super Bowl Halftime performance. "If the ravens make the super bowl yak gotta crash usher’s show at halftime," they wrote. Check out Kodak's post for Lamar Jackson below.

Kodak Black Praises Lamar Jackson

After Kodak's post, Jackson led the Ravens to a win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. He put up a historic performance, becoming the first player to ever post at least 2 touchdown passes, 2 touchdown runs, 100 yards rushing, and a 100.0 passer rating in the same game. The Ravens will play the winner of the Chiefs-Bills matchup next week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black as well as the NFL playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kodak Black And Ray J Beef Gets More Context As Kodak's Lawyer Weighs In

[Via]