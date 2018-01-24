fatalities
- CrimeSouth Baltimore Mass Shooting Leaves Two Dead, 28 Others InjuredThe shooting took place at a neighborhood block party.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureFamily Of 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Slams Travis Scott For Buying A $5M BugattiThe family of the victim questions Travis' actions given the height of the Astroworld litigations. By Lawrencia Grose
- Society5 Dead After Plane Crash In LouisianaTragedy in Louisiana, Saturday morning.By Cole Blake
- SocietyKyoto Animation Studio Attack One Of Japan's "Worst Mass Murders;" 33 People DeadThe attack has been cited as the worst mass murder in Japan's postwar history.By hnhh
- EntertainmentWarner Bros. Is Rebooting An R-Rated Version Of The "Mortal Kombat" Film SeriesThe new movie will be previewing fatalities for the first time ever on screen, and is set to hit theatres March 5th, 2021.By hnhh
- Gaming"Mortal Kombat 11" Fatalities Are More Gruesome Than Ever"Get over here!"By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCentral Michigan University Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Gunman On The LooseAnother case of gun violence plaguing an education institution. By David Saric
- SocietyMarshall County High School Student Recalls Witnessing The Shooting: UpdateThe student recounts the death of two former classmates.
By David Saric