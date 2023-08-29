SZA And Summer Walker Have A Twerk Showdown

The hip-hop and R&B community knows SZA and Summer Walker very well for many reasons. Their most apparent traits are their incredible singing voices and ability to hop on a track and rap, and they both have provided some great projects. However, there is one more key element to both of their high status in music, and that is their beauty. Fans and other celebrities have been fawning over SZA and Summer Walker for years now. For example, SZA continues to thirst-trap her social media followers, especially on Instagram.

Her photo dumps cause a lot of buzz and for good reason, she is naturally beautiful. On the other hand, Summer Walker also has a respectable IG account. While she might not be revealing as much as “The Weekend” artist has, the R&B star is always in and out of relationships. Both sought-after singers are massive on the platform. Summer currently sits at 5.9 million followers, while SZA is at a staggering 17.5 million. Now, with this new video that was leaked to Instagram, those follower counts will increase immensely.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Last Time I Saw You” Audio For Use On TikTok

SZA And Summer Walker Twerk It Out: Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

The two singers seem to be traveling somewhere together, possibly for new music? We sure hope that is the case, especially with their hit song “No Love” continuing to rack up streams with over 196 million on Spotify. Speculation aside, SZA and Summer Walker square off for a twerk showdown behind a building. SZA does it the longest while Summer goes for maybe a second or two. Some of the fans in the comments section were thirsting, with one saying “SZA Walker❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥😍😍😍” Who do you think won this competition?

What are your initial thoughts on this video with SZA and Summer Walker? Where do you think they traveled together? Do you think they are with each other to make some new music? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Judge Throws Out A Copyright Lawsuit Made Against Future