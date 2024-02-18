Beyonce Runs The World On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

February is ramping 2024 up to be a big year for music, and our R&B Season playlist update is here to round up the best of the best. Leading the way is none other than Beyoncé, who just released two new country songs ahead of her Act II album dropping later this year on March 29. "16 CARRIAGES" is definitely the softer of the two cuts, with a slow tempo, rough stomps and kicks, echoing claps, and atmospheric string and organ arrangements. On the other hand, "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" has more of a traditional hoedown swing and gorgeously light and breezy guitars and banjos.

Next up on our R&B Season update is the new song from Jessie Reyez for the Bob Marley film, One Love. Her rendition of "Is This Love" is a bit of a sultrier and more woozy take on the original classic, with even more wah-heavy guitar licks and more elaborate vocal harmonies. Other tracks for this project have also given fresh spins on these untouchable anthems, and it's been at least curious to see these new treatments. Reyez in particular does a great job of paying tribute to the reggae legend's tone and delivery here.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Furthermore, we also wanted to shout out the new cut from Amaal Nuux on here, "Late To The Party." This week, this is the song that adds a more contemporary production feel and hip-hop fusion on our R&B Season update. It's still indebted mostly to soul, but the sharp snares, simple kick pattern, and occasional cowbell hits would envelop a lot of different fans of different genres. To top it all off and bring it all together is a delicate performance from the Somali-Canadian singer-songwriter.

Finally, we wanted to give a shoutout to Emotional Oranges' new single, "Ready." The snaps and watery production here roots this firmly in '90s inspiration, and the modern sheen on the vocals and reverb effects give it a nice touch. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season addition was this week in the comments blow -– and what else we missed, too. Check the playlist out above and stick around on HNHH for more great music drops each week.

