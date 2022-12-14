Michael Jordan has released a lot of shoes throughout his career, and one of them is the Air Jordan 23. This was always going to be an important shoe for him as it bears his iconic number. Overall, it is definitely an interesting shoe thanks to patterned uppers and some script on the toe box.

For many, this is one of those basketball shoes that define the style of the late 2000s. Subsequently, Jordan Brand sought to modernize its look, and the Jordan 23 has more or less been left behind. Now, however, it seems like the Jordan 23 is set to make a big return.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 23 “Year of the Rabbit”

Next month, it will be Chinese New Year. This time around, it will be the “Year of the Rabbit,” and we have already seen plenty of sneakers that were made for the Holiday. Interestingly enough, the Air Jordan 23 is set to be part of this massive collection.

In the official images down below, you can see that this shoe carries forth a common Chinese New Year aesthetic. Firstly, the upper is mostly all-white. From there, we get some gold writing on the toe box. Furthermore, the tongue logo is a nice red pattern, while a rabbit’s head is placed on the inside of the tongue.

Year of the Rabbit – Image via Nike

When you put all of these elements together, you get a shoe that is definitely going to turn some heads. Overall, it is a nice and clean rejuvenation for the Air Jordan 23, and we can’t wait to see if more offerings are on the way.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 23 “Year of the Rabbit” does not have a release date, however, it should be dropping next month. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 23 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]