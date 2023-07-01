The Nike Dunk Low is a very popular sneaker that has stood the test of time. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it has outgrown basketball and become a fashion sneaker. The Nike Dunk Low has developed a devoted following among sneaker lovers because of its stylish shape, many colorways, and adaptability. The Dunk Low provides convenience, fashion, and a hint of nostalgia whether you wear them for everyday wear or whether you wear them for athletics.

The Nike Dunk Low is a sneaker that will continue to get new editions and color schemes. It is such a fantastic Nike model that is simply timeless. Every year we are seeing more and more Nike Dunk Low colorways release. And every year we see new editions sell out and become fan favorites. This version will be no different, and the “Anthracite colorway is a great colorway. The sneaker features an understated and classy look that sneaker lovers will definitely be big fans of.

“Honeydew” Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a honeydew-colored rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper is constructed totally of white leather. The Nike Swoosh and heel tab are honeydew, adding some more color to the otherwise white sneakers. Nike branding can be found on the tongue in honeydew, and on the heel in white. Also, the sneakers have honeydew insoles with white Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers take a light colorway with minimal pops of honeydew to add some color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Honeydew” will release at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

