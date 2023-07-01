The Nike Air Max 1 has been in the sneaker hall of fame since the day it was released. The Nike Air Max 1 is an iconic sneaker that has become a symbol of timeless style and innovative design. Released in 1987, it gained popularity for its visible Air Max cushioning, sleek silhouette, and bright colors. With its construction and comfortable fit, the Air Max 1 has become a fashion staple. Whether worn for sports or casual wear, this shoe continues to captivate sneaker lovers with its appeal and comfort.

The Nike Air Max 1 is a versatile shoe that goes well with all kinds of outfits, making you look stylish no matter what you’re wearing. That’s why young people really like it – it’s both trendy and fashionable. So, whether you’re heading to school or hanging out with your friends, the Nike Air Max 1 is the perfect choice. It’s a shoe that’s always on-trend and will make you feel great every time you put it on. Overall, this is going to be a hit pair and it’s releasing soon.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Vast Grey” Coming Back

“Pittsburgh” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a crisp white midsole, showing the exposed air bubble. The upper features a white mesh base with black and gray suede overlays. University Gold accents can be found on the Nike Swoosh, lace eyelets, and on the tongue. The sneakers take after the Pittsburgh sports teams’ color schemes. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates all have the same black, white, and yellow color schemes. Even if you aren’t a Pittsburgh fan, these are a clean pair of sneakers and there isn’t any specific branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Pittsburgh” will release on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low x NBA “Chicago” Officially Restocking

[Via]