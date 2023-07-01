Nike Air Max Scorpion “Have A Nike Day” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is a stylish and versatile sneaker crafted to offer both comfort and durability. Its modern design and lightweight construction make it a popular choice for daily wear and various activities. The Air Max Scorpion features responsive Air Max cushioning in the sole, ensuring a cushioned and smooth stride. The shoe’s breathable upper enhances airflow, keeping your feet cool and comfortable throughout the day.

Similar to the “Have a Nike Day” collection, the Air Max Scorpion embraces a positive and cheerful vibe, adding a touch of fun to its appearance. The collection’s signature smiley face logo complements the shoe’s design, giving it a unique and playful flair. Whether you’re strolling around town or taking on your daily workouts, the Nike Air Max Scorpion will deliver the right combination of style and functionality to keep you going.

“Have A Nike Day” Nike Air Max Scorpion

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a blue translucent air-bubble midsole that provides incredible comfort. As almost a second midsole, the sneaker has a silver metallic cushioning before the black mesh upper. The highlight of the sneakers is the lacing system that wraps around the entire sneaker in two shades of green. The traditional laces are also present, in a multicolor. The Nike Swoosh is oversized and white, and a smiley face logo can be found on the toebox. Overall, this pair is vibrant but extremely comfortable and comes part of a very popular collection.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Have A Nike Day” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

