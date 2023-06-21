Some incredible sneakers have been released so far this year. Overall, the best sneakers of 2023 have largely come from Jumpman. However, you cannot discount what New Balance has done as well. At the time of writing this, we are only halfway through the year. Consequently, it is a bit premature to really rank the best shoes of the year. Although, we can at least tell you some of our favorites from the year thus far.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined”

Firstly, you can’t talk about the best sneakers of 2023 without mentioning the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined.” This is an offering that took an iconic shoe and played around with it to give it that modern twist. Ultimately, the Reimagined series has been awesome, and this Jordan 3 was the perfect vessel for it. Although some may not love to see the reinvention of the wheel, new sneakerheads will absolutely adore this. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike Air Force 1 Low x Tiffany & Co.

Of course, you cannot talk about all of the shoes from this year without mentioning the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration. The AF1 is an iconic shoe and Tiffany is an iconic brand. When brought together, we received a black suede sneaker with that signature tiffany blue Nike swoosh. Although this is one of the more expensive sneakers of the year, it is absolutely worth it. These are a piece of history. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Hi 85 “Black-White”

One of the best sneakers of 2023 would have to be this incredible retro of the Air Jordan 1 Hi 85 in black and white. The original cut of the Air Jordan 1 has proven to be a hit for Jordan Brand. Moreover, it has led to some pretty awesome colorways. Sure, this Panda aesthetic might not be new, but it is timeless and iconic. For many collectors, these have proven to be an absolute must-own. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Action Bronson x New Balance 990V6 “Action Bronson Baklava”

Action Bronson has always had a love of sneakers. That love was on full display with his New Balance 990V6 “Action Bronson Baklava.” In the photo above, you can see how this sneaker is extremely colorful and matches the artist’s personality. Not to mention, this is one of New Balance’s best silhouettes. It is a great runner that offers both performance and style. Yet again, New Balance has taken another win in 2023. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green”

Lastly, we have included the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” on this list of best sneakers of 2023. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. Nike SB is an amazing brand and when you combine the skater aesthetic with the Air Jordan 4, you get magic. Not to mention, the white, green, and gum color scheme just works extremely well. Sneakerheads immediately fell in love with these, and it is easy to see why. For any Jordan-head or Nike SB-head, these are a must-grab. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these sneakers are your favorites, in the comments section down below.