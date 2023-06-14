One of the greatest sneakers to ever come out of Jordan Brand would have to be the Air Jordan 11. Overall, this is a fantastic sneaker that has been around since the mid-90s. If you are a Jordan Brand fanatic, then you have probably owned a pair at some point in your life. Although these are almost 30 years old, they are still one of the best models ever. They remain a huge part of the sneaker zeitgeist, and we don’t foresee that changing. Consequently, Jumpman is still dropping new models.

Throughout 2023, fans can expect two new Air Jordan 11 colorways to release. Firstly, you will be getting the Jordan 11 “DMP” which is the main general release of the year. Secondly, there will be a women’s exclusive, just like we get every year. Below, you can see that according to @zsneakerheadz, this model will be the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan.” Before you question it, yes, these are named after the popular ice cream assortment of flavors.

“Neapolitan” Air Jordan 11

As you can assume, this shoe features the colors of Neapolitan ice cream. Firstly, the shoe is covered in white materials to represent vanilla. Secondly, the patent leather wrap around the base of the shoe is brown. Lastly, we get some pink on the outsole of the sneaker. When you put this all together, you get an amazing strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate sneaker.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this new sneaker is rumored to be released on November 11th. Moreover, the price of the shoe will likely be $225 USD. No matter what, this is a release that could be seen as polarizing, depending on who you ask. These colors are not for everyone, although it is a concept that can be appreciated. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

