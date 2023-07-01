Chad Johnson Is Offering A Course On “Women’s Upkeep”

Chad Johnson, aka Ocho Cinco, is one of the greatest players in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. A six-time Pro Bowl and three-time NFL First Teamer, Johnson was an electric presence on the field. Most recently, however, Johnson traded balls and took part in the million-dollar The Soccer Tournament. However, his team Nati SC finished third in their group and did not progress to the knockout stage.

But appears that Johnson has a new passion – “women’s upkeep”. The slightly creepy phrase is much more wholesome than it sounds and refers to hair and makeup. Johnson has nine children, including several daughters. Furthermore, it’s fatherhood that has led to his new passion for educating men on things like hairstyling.

Johnson Encourages Men To Learn How To Style Hair

In a post set to The City Girls’ “No Bars”, Johnson is seen styling one of his daughter’s hair. “Fellas you can save ya money if you learn to do all the basic necessities when it comes to a woman’s upkeep, sign up for my classes & YouTube tutorials, for only $20 you can save thousands a year taking my course. Read my bio for more info & what i excel at. 💯,” he wrote in the caption. Furthermore, Johnson changed his Instagram bio to reflect new passion. “❤️6x certified Lash Artist, ❤️53 years of horizontal experience, ❤️Esthetician & Zumba Instructor, Proud father of 85 & a possible.”

Another NFL player doing something for his daughter, albeit in a much different way, is Shaq Barrett. Barrett recently revealed a new tattoo to honor his daughter Arrayah, who tragically passed away in April. According to TMZ, Barrett and his wife recently visited celebrity tattoo artist Tattoo Red to get pieces honoring Arrayah. For Barrett, that was a large forearm piece immortalizing an image from Arrayah’s last birthday. Barrett’s wife Jordanna got a smaller piece on her wrist. According to Red, Barrett’s piece took about 5 hours to complete. “Knowing what an emotional piece this was for the family made me feel honored,” Tattoo Red said. “I wanted to give them the best piece I could.”

