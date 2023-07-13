On April 30, the family of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered a terrible tragedy. Two-year-old Arrayah, Barrett’s youngest daughter, died after drowning in a swimming pool at the family home. The news shocked the NFL, given both Barrett’s well-known status as a family man, and the fact that just the week prior, they had been celebrating Arrayah’s birthday. Barrett has played in the NFL since 2014. Initially an undrafted free agent with the Broncos, he has become a vital part of the Buccaneers’ defense. He is currently recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of the 2022 season.

On May 11, Barrett made his first comments about Arrayah’s death. “I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us 😘😘#TGBTG” Barrett wrote in a caption on an Instagram video of him and his daughter. Several of Barrett’s teammates shared messages of solidarity. His wife replied, “We love you forever and ever babygirl💕 until we meet again my baby!” In a separate post, Barrett thanked the wider community for all of their support during the difficult time.

Barrett Gets Tattoo To Honor Daughter

According to TMZ, Barrett and his wife recently visited celebrity tattoo artist Tattoo Red to get pieces honoring Arrayah. For Barrett, that was a large forearm piece immortalizing an image from Arrayah’s last birthday. Barrett’s wife Jordanna got a smaller piece on her wrist. According to Red, Barrett’s piece took about 5 hours to complete. “Knowing what an emotional piece this was for the family made me feel honored,” Tattoo Red said. “I wanted to give them the best piece I could.”

It was also recently announced that the Barretts are expecting another child later this year. Reportedly another girl, they couple have chosen to name her Allanah. “Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family!” Jordanna said on social media. “We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah.”

