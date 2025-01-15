Atlanta Rapper Rocko Roasted For Wild Hairstyle As New Mugshot Goes Viral

BY Caroline Fisher 4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Sesh Music Festival &amp; Immersive Atlanta Experience
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Rapper Rocko performs during The Sesh Music Festival &amp; Immersive Atlanta Experience on April 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Social media users are brutal.

2025 is off to a rough start for Atlanta rapper Rocko, who's currently going viral for his latest mugshot. According to The Shade Room, he was arrested back in December for alleged disorderly conduct, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officials, and criminal trespassing. Reportedly, he was released shortly after on a $1000 bond. As if his run-in with law enforcement wasn't bad enough, it looks like officials had him pose for his mugshot without his hairpiece, and social media users won't let him hear the end of it.

"I'm sorry they would've had to book me for resisting the officers because I am NOT taking that mugshot like this," one Instagram user jokes. "They wrong for this!!!" someone else insists. Other users are expressing shock at the fact that Rocko's been wearing a hairpiece without them realizing it, putting authorities on blast for making him take it off, and more. Some are even calling on Monica, who Rocko has two kids with, to weigh in.

Read More: Lil Yachty's New Haircut Draws Mase Comparisons At Rolling Loud

Rocko Poses For Mugshot Without Hairpiece

As the mugshot continued to make its rounds online last night, Rocko took to his Instagram Story to address all the clowning. Fortunately, it looks like the artist has been able to make light of the unfortunate situation, even whilst firing back. "Man f*ck all y'all," he began with a laugh. "I hope y'all got some money today 'cause I did." Rocko is far from the first person to get roasted by social media users for their hair lately, however.

Earlier this month, a new photo of Gervonta Davis also surfaced online, revealing his own unexpected new hairstyle. In the photo, the pro boxer was seen sporting straight hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Right away, Instagram comments began to chime in with their shady remarks. "It’s giving 'Sweat pants hair tied chillin wit no makeup on,'" one fan joked at the time.

Read More: YNW Melly Sports New Hairstyle In Court As His Trial Faces Another Setback

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music NBA YoungBoy & Girlfriend Roasted By Fans For Their New Mugshots 109.3K
2024 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals Music Glorilla's Mugshot Has Released Following Her DUI Arrest 41.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 38.6K
The Art Of Rap Festival 2015 Relationships The Game Is "Here For" Ne-Yo's Polyamorous Vacation 1.6K