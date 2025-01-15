Atlanta Rapper Rocko Roasted For Wild Hairstyle As New Mugshot Goes Viral

2025 is off to a rough start for Atlanta rapper Rocko, who's currently going viral for his latest mugshot. According to The Shade Room, he was arrested back in December for alleged disorderly conduct, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officials, and criminal trespassing. Reportedly, he was released shortly after on a $1000 bond. As if his run-in with law enforcement wasn't bad enough, it looks like officials had him pose for his mugshot without his hairpiece, and social media users won't let him hear the end of it.

"I'm sorry they would've had to book me for resisting the officers because I am NOT taking that mugshot like this," one Instagram user jokes. "They wrong for this!!!" someone else insists. Other users are expressing shock at the fact that Rocko's been wearing a hairpiece without them realizing it, putting authorities on blast for making him take it off, and more. Some are even calling on Monica, who Rocko has two kids with, to weigh in.

Rocko Poses For Mugshot Without Hairpiece

As the mugshot continued to make its rounds online last night, Rocko took to his Instagram Story to address all the clowning. Fortunately, it looks like the artist has been able to make light of the unfortunate situation, even whilst firing back. "Man f*ck all y'all," he began with a laugh. "I hope y'all got some money today 'cause I did." Rocko is far from the first person to get roasted by social media users for their hair lately, however.

Earlier this month, a new photo of Gervonta Davis also surfaced online, revealing his own unexpected new hairstyle. In the photo, the pro boxer was seen sporting straight hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Right away, Instagram comments began to chime in with their shady remarks. "It’s giving 'Sweat pants hair tied chillin wit no makeup on,'" one fan joked at the time.