Chloe Bailey is opening up about her love life. The songstress recently spoke to E! about her music, goals and dating life. “I think something that I’m learning is that self-love is the greatest form of love that you will ever receive. Any man who is lucky enough to come into my life will have to compete with that.”

Last month, the 24-year-old released her new track “For the Night,” which was inspired by her rumored relationship with Gunna. Aside from her love life, she also opened up about her budding career. “I think I’d be pretty proud of myself. I am living out the dreams that I’ve always dreamed of and there was a specific moment where it hit me and then it went away again at the homecoming concert that I just did.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 12: Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend DS4EVER at Irving Plaza on January 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Despite her career success, Chloe says she still has so much more she plans to achieve. “I have so much gratitude,” she said. “Even though there are so many more goals that I want to hit and all of these things that I want to do, I think it’s important to sit back sometimes and say everything that I dreamt of since I was a little girl, I’m making it happen now.”

The songstress is currently partnering up with American Express to launch the Shop Small Soundtrack. “This is near and dear to my heart especially around the holidays,” Chloe said. “I think it’s so important to support our communities and I was more than happy to partner with American Express on this, because I can support small businesses within the neighborhoods and communities that I grew up in, as well as make a fun song for people.”

As for her other goals, the Grown-is actress recently landed her first starring film role. Chloe will be going the cast of GC Studios’ upcoming Wall Street drama Midas Touch. Check out Chloe ft. Latto’s new track “For The Night.”