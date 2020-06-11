ungodly hour
- NewsChloe x Halle's "Hazy" Is A Seductive RnB RecordChloe x Halle released "Hazy" as part of the "Chrome Edition" of their album "Ungodly Hour," with production from Chloe.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChloe x Halle Return With "Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition)"Chloe x Halle are back with a slightly re-vamped version of "Ungodly Hour" featuring two new songs.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChloe X Halle Link Up With City Girls, Doja Cat, & Mulatto On "Do It (Remix)"The singing sister put a spin on their "Ungodly Hour" single with a few more hitmaking artists.By Erika Marie
- GossipChloe X Halle Give Polite Answer When Asked About Diggy Simmons ControversyChloe x Halle addressed the recently rumors that their track "Busy Boy" was about Diggy Simmons.By Erika Marie
- NewsChloe X Halle Deliver "Ungodly Hour" Album Ft. Swae Lee & Mike WiLL Made-ItSisters Chloe x Halle return with "Ungodly Hour," an album that they say shows a more adult side of themselves.By Erika Marie
- MusicChloe x Halle Mash Up Classics From Aaliyah, TLC, & Lauryn Hill With Their New SingleChloe x Halle mashed up hits from Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, and TLC with their latest single, "Do It," in honour of their new album dropping tomorrow.By Lynn S.