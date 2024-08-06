Jon B Absolutely Hates The Gunna And Chloe Song That Samples Him

The singer didn't give permission.

Jon B is not an S-tier R&B singer, but he's got classic songs. So many classics, in fact, that he's become a popular source for samples. A little Jon B goes a long way in giving a song a retro, 90s feel. Gunna and Chloe Bailey were going for this precise feel on their 2022 collab, "You & Me." Unfortunately, they didn't clear the sample of Jon B's "They Don't Know" that plays throughout the song. Jon B was not pleased when he found out, and he let it be known how much he hated the new song during a recent interview with Can We Talk RNB.

The R&B singer went on the podcast shortly after the Gunna and Chloe Bailey single dropped. He did not mince words when asked what he thought of the sample. Jon B said he "couldn't stand" what the artists had done to his original composition. He dubbed their version of "They Don't Know" as "ratchet," and he lamented that "You & Me" ever saw the light of day. "My lane is my lane... I earned that," Jon B explained. "Just like, if you made a hit, in your area... I'm not just gonna come into your area and take your joint and make it mine. And then not pay you." Damn, tell us how you really feel, Jon.

Jon B Urged Gunna To Reach Out To Him

The criticisms didn't stop there. The singer accused Gunna of failing to clear the sample, which could result in legal action. "They never got my rights to do the record," he asserted." Jon B is obviously not a fan of the Gunna and Chloe Bailey collab. That said, he understands that music is subjective. He told Can We Talk RNB he was more bothered by the lack professionalism with regards to clearances. "Gunna we got to holler about that," he stated. "That’s some business sh*t we got to handle."