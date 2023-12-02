Offset Flexes His Materialistic Things In New Music Video For "DON'T YOU LIE" From "SET IT OFF"

The release of SET IT OFF is paying dividends for Migos affiliate, Offset. After dropping his solo debut FATHER OF 4 four years ago, a lot of fans were clamoring for more individual material. The supporters of Offset certainly got to feast. He did a great job with the rollout for the project. While he did have visuals out for the lead single, "JEALOUSY," with his partner in crime, Cardi B, it was another track that took the hype to a thousand.

"FAN" had tremendous visuals that made a nod to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video. Additionally, he gave his streaming pal, Kai Cenat, an alley-oop by including him too. Furthermore, the message of the song was nice as well. It preached removing those toxic people from your life. Then, the cherry on top of the sundae was all of the teasing. Offset's listening party revealed some tracks with Travis Scott and Don Toliver. With everything mentioned, he really went all out.

Watch The Music Video For "DON'T YOU LIE" By Offset

He is continuing the hype with another new set of shots. This time it is for the deeper cut, "DON'T YOU LIE." In it, Offset is showing off his impressive collection of cars. Those include everything from Mercedes-Benz Maybach models, some Dodge Challengers, as well as a Ram TRX. He rides around in that tan beast of a truck throughout the video. Additionally, he performs the song in a gorgeous house. This is the sixth music video to drop with tracks like "ON THE RIVER" and "SAY MY GRACE" getting similar treatment.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new music video for "DON'T YOU LIE" from SET IT OFF by Offset? Is this the best set of visuals for a track from this album? Where does this track rank for you amongst the rest of the tracklist?

