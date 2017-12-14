film set
- Pop CultureOffset Hits Wild Dance Moves With Kai Cenat On "Fan" Music Video SetThey're both a "Fan" of each other, and the Twitch giant even made sure to pay homage to MJ, much to the former Migo's satisfaction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMichael Gandolfini Films Epic Fight Scene For "Sopranos" Prequel FilmMichael Gandolfini shows off his hands in a new "The Many Saints of Newark" fight scene clip. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentMan Stabbed On Set Of Anne Hathaway Film "The Witches" In EnglandA crew member sustained an injury to the neck.By Erika Marie
- MoviesCrew Member Dies On The Set Of Tom Hanks Film "You Are My Friend"James Emswiller suffered a tragic accident on the set of a biopic starring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers. By hnhh
- Entertainment"Joker" Extras Were Locked In Subway For Hours & Force To Piss On The TracksThe background actors ran out of options.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Denies Forcing Salma Hayek To Do Sex Scene In "Frida"Harvey Weinstein has denied Salma Hayek's sexual assault allegations.By Chantilly Post