online video games
- LifeOceanGate Submersible Used A PC Game Controller To SteerRescuers for the lost sub crew could hear banging noises in the ocean.By Jake Lyda
- GamingGet Ready To Be Spammed By This New "NBA 2K22" Shot CelebrationThis celebration is going to get annoying, fast. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingPlayStation 5 Owners Will Have To Pay $10 To Upgrade PS4 Versions Of GamesThis doesn't seem like a good move for Sony. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Adds Will Smith's Mike Lowrey Character From "Bad Boys"Bad boys for life. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingParents Let Child Drive Car To Stop Him From Playing "Grand Theft Auto"That's one way to parent. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Announces Star Wars Crossover EventThe Dark Side arrives in "Fortnite"By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNav Says He & Lil Uzi Vert Spend Their Time Playing "Fortnite" Since RetiringThat's one way to spend retirement. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingBungie Announces It’s Splitting With Activision But Keeping "Destiny"Goodbye ActivisionBy Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Destiny 2" Niobe Labs Forge Still Hasn't Been Solved & Gamers Are Freaking OutBungie has gamers frustrated.By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Gets Invaded By Monsters For "Fortnitemares" Halloween EventSquad up against the supernatural. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingPlayStation 4 PSN Glitch Solved: Here's How To Fix Your ConsoleHere's how to fix the PS4 crash loop. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingPlayStation Gamers Beware: PSN Message Causing Console Lockout Is Ruining LivesBefore you reset your PS4, read on. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingSony Announces PSN Name Change BetaSwitch your ID. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Set To Introduce Upgraded Competitive Mode This FallGet your skills up for next year's Fortnite World Cup.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Rewards Gamers Who Secure Their Account With A Free EmoteFree ninety-nine is a great price. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"NBA 2K 19" Reveals New MyCAREER Mode Plot, Which Puts Players In G LeagueGamers will have to work to join the NBA.By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingTwitch Prime Stops Ad Free Service For MembersAdvertisers are a big revenue stream. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Marvel's Spider-Man" Trailer Showcases Classic NYC Avengers LocationsThis game looks insane. By Karlton Jahmal