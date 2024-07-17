Chris Brown Catches Heat For Getting His Nails Done

Painted nails continue to be a hot topic of debate.

Chris Brown is currently on a massive tour right now. Overall, there has been a ton of viral clips from this tour. Much like Usher and his residency, women have been flocking to the tour to get a glimpse of the artist. Moreover, there have been plenty of viral images to come out of the meet & greets. Although some of these photos have been controversial, others have just been fun and playful. Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that Brown is seeing a solid amount of late-career success.

Recently, an aesthetician named Ceara Coleman took to Twitter to reveal that she did Chris Brown's nails. As you can see, the singer got them painted in a light color. Coleman was clearly very excited about her work. After all, it is not every day that you get to do a service for a massive celebrity. Unfortunately, it would appear as though her work has led to some discourse about me and whether or not they can or should paint their nails.

Chris Brown Has Some Fans Upset

In The Shade Room comments, many were less than understanding about Brown's decision. "Y’all go hate me for this comment, but I am not dealing with no grown men that were nail polish . Lose all respect from me," one person wrote. "These men so sassy we can’t have shiii to our selves," wrote another. Meanwhile, some came to Brown's defense noting he has always had a light nail bed. Others simply noted that men should be allowed to express themselves without judgment.

