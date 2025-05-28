Erica Banks is setting the internet ablaze once again due to her controversial BBL in some shape or fashion. This time it's over her recent strip tour announcement. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, she posted this reveal to her Instagram just over a day ago.

"You read it right boo 😘 CALLING ALL BALLERS & SHOT CALLERS THANK YA! Catch me at your fave Strip Club next week on my stage tour 🫶🏾 This one’s been on my Bucket list 🤭 Which date are you coming to?" It kicks off on June 1 at Klub24 in Miami and will now run through June 14 after initially only going until the 7th.

Two gentleman's clubs in Houston, one in Dallas, another in St. Louis, and Atlanta's Magic City will all receive the Erica Banks experience. If you really want to see more for yourself only, the Texas femcee is also offering private dances that start at a whopping $1,000.

But as we alluded to earlier, not everyone has the nicest things to say about her doing this.

Erica Banks BBL

"Oh the bag has dried up. You’re supposed to strip first then turn rapper, you hustling backwards babe 😂," one IG user says. "She is 100% moving backwards in her career rn 😭😭😭😭" adds another. One more boldly trolls, "girl please, i wouldn’t want you shaking that extra wide bbl near me."

All of these comments and more caught by the aggregator led Erica Banks to clap back and defend her decision with a spicy response. "My strip tour got yall in a frenzy are yall ok? 🤣🤣🤣 you don't have to be a hater babe. Your boyfriend won't. So let's just all have a ball and enjoy this🥰"

Hearing the "Buss It" rapper clap back like this isn't anything new though. Since getting two BBL surgeries, she's remained content and happy with her choices to make said enhancements. During the BET Awards last year, she preached body positivity and to not listen to randoms online.