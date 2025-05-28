Erica Banks Gets Defensive Following Internet's Mixed Reactions To Her Strip Tour Announcement

BY Zachary Horvath 331 Views
BossMan Dlow In Concert - Sugar Land, TX
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - JANUARY 25: Erica Banks performs on stage in concert at Smart Financial Centre on January 25, 2025 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Erica Banks has made headlines for her choice to go under the knife twice and anything related to her BBL seems to drive people mad.

Erica Banks is setting the internet ablaze once again due to her controversial BBL in some shape or fashion. This time it's over her recent strip tour announcement. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, she posted this reveal to her Instagram just over a day ago.

"You read it right boo 😘 CALLING ALL BALLERS & SHOT CALLERS THANK YA! Catch me at your fave Strip Club next week on my stage tour 🫶🏾 This one’s been on my Bucket list 🤭 Which date are you coming to?" It kicks off on June 1 at Klub24 in Miami and will now run through June 14 after initially only going until the 7th.

Two gentleman's clubs in Houston, one in Dallas, another in St. Louis, and Atlanta's Magic City will all receive the Erica Banks experience. If you really want to see more for yourself only, the Texas femcee is also offering private dances that start at a whopping $1,000.

But as we alluded to earlier, not everyone has the nicest things to say about her doing this.

Erica Banks BBL

"Oh the bag has dried up. You’re supposed to strip first then turn rapper, you hustling backwards babe 😂," one IG user says. "She is 100% moving backwards in her career rn 😭😭😭😭" adds another. One more boldly trolls, "girl please, i wouldn’t want you shaking that extra wide bbl near me."

All of these comments and more caught by the aggregator led Erica Banks to clap back and defend her decision with a spicy response. "My strip tour got yall in a frenzy are yall ok? 🤣🤣🤣 you don't have to be a hater babe. Your boyfriend won't. So let's just all have a ball and enjoy this🥰"

Hearing the "Buss It" rapper clap back like this isn't anything new though. Since getting two BBL surgeries, she's remained content and happy with her choices to make said enhancements. During the BET Awards last year, she preached body positivity and to not listen to randoms online.

"I can't allow, you know, this app to upset me and hurt my feelings. So, you know, that would just be my best advice to that. And as far as, you know, body positivity... Do you, girl, you know? I'm doing me, you know? They just getting mad at me 'cause, I mean... Sorry y'all, sorry y'all. You crazy, you are so crazy. I'm sorry, my n****, that my choice upset y'all. But you know how it be."

