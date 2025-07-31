Erica Banks has made plenty of headlines in recent months for her controversial cosmetic enhancements. Reportedly, she's had two Brazilian Butt Lifts, or BBLs. This is a procedure that involves extracting fat from areas of the body like the abdomen or thighs and transferring it into the buttocks. While many agree that she looks great, others think she might have gone overboard, leading to an unnatural-looking outcome.

Recently, a Carl Crawford interview with RealLyfe Productions from earlier this year resurfaced, in which he admits that he actually paid for Banks' first BBL. According to him, he saw it give the femcee a major confidence boost, so he started including it in the budget when signing new artists.

"Getting a BBL seem to bring a lot of confidence to these girls," he explained. As expected, Instagram users in The Shade Room's comments section have a lot to say about Crawford's remarks.

Erica Banks BBL

"Why did he feel the need to let us know this ? Like are we supposed to look at him as savior?" one commenter wonders. "I’m glad Meg is no longer under this man😂 he could never🤌🏽," another claims, referring to former 1501 signee Megan Thee Stallion.

Banks has been transparent about the downsides that come along with BBLs. During an interview with B High ATL last August, for example, she revealed that recovery definitely wasn't easy for her. "The healing process and going through it, like, the first day until you're healed is hell," she explained at the time. "Probably the worst pain I've ever experienced in my whole life... The first day, I passed out."

"The pain is just excruciating, you know, cuz the inside of your body is like brutalized," Banks also added. "It took a while. I probably didn't stop hurting all the way until like April, and I got my surgery in December. I just stopped hurting in April."