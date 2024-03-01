Rihanna Performs At Private Indian Wedding Party, Brings Impressive Amount Of Luggage

Earlier this week, Rihanna touched down in India for her eagerly anticipated private pre-wedding performance. The celebration took place earlier today, for Anant Ambani, the son of one of the richest men in India, and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. Reportedly, she delivered a medley of her biggest hits, but it cost the newlyweds a pretty penny.

According to Daily Mail, Rihanna is charging a whopping $5 million for her performance. While it's certainly no small price to pay, it's only a drop in the bucket of what the entire event is said to have cost, $120 million. Apparently, the catering contract alone came in at a staggering $20 million. Sources close to the family suspect that that number will rise drastically once the actual wedding, which is scheduled for July, approaches.

Rihanna's Pre-Wedding Show

Reportedly, countless high-profile guests like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, and more were also in attendance. Amid news of RiRi's arrival in Jamnagar, clips started to circulate online of the hitmaker's luggage. Clearly, she came prepared. The series of massive platforms holding her gear being dragged by a vehicle immediately prompted jokes on social media. “What she bring with her? A folding house?” one commenter wondered.

Other commenters suggested that the platforms were carrying equipment necessary for the performance instead of Rihanna's personal belongings, which she later confirmed. “The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon,” she later replied to the speculation, adding a shrugging emoji. Clips from the show have since gone viral on Twitter/X, revealing that she performed classics like "Stay," "B*tch Better Have My Money," "We Found Love," and more.

Rihanna's Luggage

What do you think of Rihanna performing at the pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant? What about her reportedly being paid $5 million for it? Are you shocked by the amount of luggage she brought with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

