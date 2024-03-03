Chloe Bailey & 4batz Set The Vibes For Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Our R&B Season playlist is back to round up some of the genre's best adjacent releases of the week, and its first addition sets a moody tone moving forward. Moreover, 4batz continues his rise to the higher echelons of industry popularity with their new single, "act iii: on god? (she like)." It's a pretty ethereal, melancholy, and slow-moving ballad that moves away from the rap fusions of previous singles like "act ii: date @ 8," which is what we featured on here. Given the interesting dichotomy between his image and his actual vocal tone and singing style, this might go down as one of the most interesting careers to follow in 2024.

Furthermore, another great but more established artist on our R&B Season playlist update is Chloe Bailey, better known as Chlöe. Her new single "FYS," or "F**k Your Status," is a sultry and atmospheric offering that also goes in a slower and more drowsy direction. The In Pieces singer also moves between a couple of different-paced flows and deliveries to give some extra dynamism to the otherwise static and intoxicating sonic pallet. She already dropped a full-length last year, but fans hope that she reunites with her sister Halle for more music soon.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Meanwhile, the only project on display for this R&B Season playlist update is Kenyon Dixon's new EP The R&B You Love: Soul Of The '70s. It expands on his 2023 album, and features the gorgeous, tender, and romantic "Can I Have This Groove." Not only that, but the project's title is actually a really solid indicator of what this take on the genre sounds like if you're familiar with 1970s releases. It may not move with the wildest progressions, but the musicianship and execution is sharp and locked in.

Finally, we wanted to shout out two more singles that you should give a try. "You Don't Call Me" by PxRRY and featuring JON VINYL and Tone Stith, plus Honey Bxby and Busta Rhymes' "Touchin'," are two opposite ends of energy and vibrance that nail both approaches. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season inclusion was this week, plus what else we missed. Check out the playlist above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

