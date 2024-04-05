ScHoolboy Q Delivers The “Verse Of The Year” With Kenny Beats On “The Cave”

ScHoolboy Q admittedly hasn't spent much time in the studio lately, as he continues to revel in the success of his latest album Blue Lips. Regardless, he recently linked up with Kenny Beats for a new episode of The Cave. While he revealed early on in the episode that he didn't even plan on rapping at all, he was quick to go back on that, perhaps even a bit too quickly.

He got in the booth without Kenny noticing and started to freestyle before he was even finished with the beat. Kenny seemed like he was pushing for another go with a finished beat, but ScHoolboy Q wasn't interested. According to him, he's been rapping a lot lately and didn't think he had much left in him. Fortunately, he felt confident that he had "aced that motherf*cker," dubbing it the "verse of the year." The duo then chatted for a bit about how they met, Q refusing to share his weed, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Check out the full episode below.

ScHoolboy Q Freestyles On The Cave

While ScHoolboy Q has seen quite a bit of success with his own music, he remains critical of the industry at large, recently chiming into a debate about streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Last month, he took to Twitter/X to share his take on where he thinks things are currently headed. "THe rap industry firing everybody… god lee…. THey bout to fire all deez cats at tHese streaming sites next.. radio bye .. sum How sum way tHo US RAPPERS gone f*ck it up and give sumbody else power once again," he wrote, amassing thousands of views and comments.

