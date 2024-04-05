ScHoolboy Q Delivers The “Verse Of The Year” With Kenny Beats On “The Cave”

ScHoolboy Q admits he "aced" the freestyle.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
537 Views
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

ScHoolboy Q admittedly hasn't spent much time in the studio lately, as he continues to revel in the success of his latest album Blue Lips. Regardless, he recently linked up with Kenny Beats for a new episode of The Cave. While he revealed early on in the episode that he didn't even plan on rapping at all, he was quick to go back on that, perhaps even a bit too quickly.

He got in the booth without Kenny noticing and started to freestyle before he was even finished with the beat. Kenny seemed like he was pushing for another go with a finished beat, but ScHoolboy Q wasn't interested. According to him, he's been rapping a lot lately and didn't think he had much left in him. Fortunately, he felt confident that he had "aced that motherf*cker," dubbing it the "verse of the year." The duo then chatted for a bit about how they met, Q refusing to share his weed, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Check out the full episode below.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Reveals He Made Enough Money From Golf To Take A Break From Rap

ScHoolboy Q Freestyles On The Cave

While ScHoolboy Q has seen quite a bit of success with his own music, he remains critical of the industry at large, recently chiming into a debate about streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Last month, he took to Twitter/X to share his take on where he thinks things are currently headed. "THe rap industry firing everybody… god lee…. THey bout to fire all deez cats at tHese streaming sites next.. radio bye .. sum How sum way tHo US RAPPERS gone f*ck it up and give sumbody else power once again," he wrote, amassing thousands of views and comments.

What do you think of ScHoolboy Q's recent appearance on The Cave? Do you agree that he delivered the "verse of the year"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Bloods Bus Stop Robbery Story Leaves Us Laughing: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay RockMusicScHoolboy Q Delivers Bold Prediction About The Decline Of Music Streaming
PGA TOUR 2K23 Launch EventMusicScHoolboy Q Ranks His Own Albums, Reveals Five-Year Process Behind "BLUE LIPS"
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round OneMusicScHoolboy Q Reveals He Made Enough Money From Golf To Take A Break From Rap
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay RockMusicScHoolboy Q Calls Out Rappers Who Put Themselves In Danger By "Checking In"