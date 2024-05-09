ScHoolboy Q Claims That Rappers Are Just "Content Creators" Now

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: Rapper Schoolboy Q performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

His comments had fans discussing the commodification of culture.

ScHoolboy Q has been busy recently. Back in March, he dropped his new album Blue Lips. The project came after a long break for the "Collard Greens" rapper. His previous record CrasH Talk dropped all the way back in 2019. While CrasH Talk was subject to quite a bit of scrutiny from both fans and critics, Blue Lips was met with much more praise. Since then, Q has been reminding fans how entertaining he can be by stopping by numerous podcasts and radio shows to discuss a huge variety of topics.

Unsurprisingly he's spoken quite a bit on something he seems pretty qualified to comment on, rap music. During a recent show appearance, he repeated a claim he's made before, that there's still plenty of good music out there. But he also explained why it's getting harder and harder to find it. "for the most part, it's cooked because it's turned to content... rappers are just content creators now," Q says in the interview. In the replies, fans surprisingly disagree with him. "I get what he’s saying but you could literally say this about any industry right now. Roofers have YouTube channels, nobody thinks that’s cooked" one comment reads. "It’s always been content" another comment reads. Check out his comments and all the fan reactions to them below.

ScHoolboy Q Says Rappers Are Content Creators

ScHoolboy Q also plays a small role in the biggest rap story of the year, Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. Recently it came out that he reportedly warned J. Cole to step out of the beef before Kendrick and Drake started firing on all cylinders. The claim also alleges that the warning came before Cole publicly apologized to Kendrick and took his own diss track down.

What do you think of ScHoolboy Q claiming that rappers have become content creators which makes finding good music harder? Do you agree with the fans that it's actually always been that way? Let us know in the comment section below.

