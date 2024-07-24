ScHoolboy Q Seemingly Confirms Kanye West Is The Unfairly Canceled Artist On "Blueslides"

Fans had been speculating on who Q was talking about.

ScHoolboy Q arguably has the album of the year so far with Blue Lips. This is an album that a lot of fans were looking forward to. Overall, it did not disappoint in the last. There were some phenomenal songs on here, including the track "Blueslides" which has proven to be among some of the most popular on the entire album. However, if you have heard the song, you know that Q alludes to a canceled rapper whom he believes has been treated unfairly.

Q has not revealed who that artist is, however, speculation shows that it is Kanye West. Well, according to Reddit user u/TheMisiak, ScHoolboy Q confirmed that it is, indeed, Kanye that is being talked about "When Q performed Blueslides he didn’t censor himself like he did on the track itself. Just thought it was interesting that he waited until the tour to reveal who he was referencing," the user wrote. "While doing his interview with Nadeska he wouldn’t elaborate on what that line meant or who he was talking about. Also if there are still tickets available in your city for his show I cannot recommend going enough. Best concert of my life."

ScHoolboy Q - Blueslides

Some fans on Reddit expressed disappointment with ScHoolboy Q for continuously showing love to Kanye. Moreover, other fans disagreed that A) Kanye has been canceled and that B) it's unfair. After all, Ye was espousing Nazi talking points while also engaging in White Nationalism. Either way, Q's defense of Kanye will remain controversial, regardless of the context.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that ScHoolboy Q and Kanye West will drop a song together in the future? How do you feel about Kanye after everything that has happened these past few years?