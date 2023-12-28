Kanye West's Apology To Jewish People Lamented By White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

Not everyone is fully satisfied with Kanye West's recent apology to the Jewish community for his antisemitic remarks... in fact, few people are. In this example, though, a former close collaborator of his for his failed presidential campaign– and someone who endorsed and espoused his abhorrent ideologies– is angry for all the wrong reasons. Moreover, conservative pundit Nick Fuentes, known for his white supremacist bigotry, recently expressed disappointment at Ye's apology on his web program. While it's not a very explicit clip when it comes to his disdain for the people of Israel, it's clear what he's really mad about.

"Kind of a big, tough blackpill for all of us to swallow,” Nick Fuentes said of Kanye West's apology. “Disappointing, but not really a surprise. He apologized and it’s so over. It’s a total capitulation. I never thought I would see it." However, this isn't the only reason people took issue with this request for forgiveness. On the other side of the political spectrum– and even for those who sadly aren't far off from his views– many people allege that he used artificial intelligence to generate this statement, which makes his plea much more disingenuous.

Furthermore, others think that this is just a ploy to generate more success for Kanye West's yet-to-be-released collab album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. Pete Rosenberg in particular had an interesting theory on this subject. He thinks that the Chicago artist did this so that folks could clear samples for this upcoming project, and believes the A.I. accusations hold up. "No part of me believes his apology," the media personality expressed. "The Hebrew part was so either unintentionally or intentionally offensive. As if, like, American Jews can just read Hebrew without vowels. Like, bro, it's just another offensive thing here."

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old's Balmain jacket supposedly appeared in pictures from the Kardashians' holiday party. As such, many assume that the West-Kardashian family actually got together in L.A. for the season, which people didn't expect given previous alleged reports. Maybe this reconnection, and this apology, are part of him truly seeking accountability. Hopefully he keeps making Nick Fuentes angry by trying (the key word here) to right his wrongs. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

