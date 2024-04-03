Big Sean Reveals He's Dropping A Self-Help Book Called "Go Higher" Later This Year

Fans are also hoping he has a new album coming soon.

BYLavender Alexandria
Rolling Loud California 2024

Hip-hop fans are used to their favorite rappers delivering their wisdom. While that usually comes though the music they release, others have stepped into various other mediums. Rap culture has been leaking into movies and television for decades now and some artists have even tried their hand at crafting books. The newest of which is Big Sean, who just announced he has a new book coming out soon. But it isn't a work of fiction or even an auto-biography, but a self-help book.

The book is called Go Higher: Five Practices For Purpose, Success, And Inner Peace and fans will be able to get their hands on it in early October. The announcement came from a video Sean shared to his Instagram where he explained how he arrived at writing a self-help book. “Anyone who’s known me since I signed my record deal knows if you look at my old YouTubes I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, following your intuition, and checking in with yourself mentally. Because that’s how I was raised. That’s the upbringing that was surrounding me with my family. It was a lot of elevated thinkers. They’d give me gems and these books that I eventually read. If it wasn’t for them methods that I applied to my life, I for sure wouldn’t be here today, period," he explains. Check out the full announcement video he posted below.

Big Sean Announces Self-Help Book

Fans are hoping that the book isn't the only thing Sean drops this year. Back in February he revealed that he's working on a new album. When he does drop a new album it'll be his first since 2020's Detroit 2. Last month he dropped his new single "Precision" which has already racked up more than 2.6 million streams on Spotify.

Big Sean also recently performed on one of the most recognizable stages in all of music. He teamed up with NPR for a special performance at their Tiny Desk that dropped last week. What do you think of Big Sean writing a self-help book? Do you plan on reading the book when it drops later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
