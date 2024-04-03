Big Sean Reveals He's Dropping A Self-Help Book Called "Go Higher" Later This Year

Hip-hop fans are used to their favorite rappers delivering their wisdom. While that usually comes though the music they release, others have stepped into various other mediums. Rap culture has been leaking into movies and television for decades now and some artists have even tried their hand at crafting books. The newest of which is Big Sean, who just announced he has a new book coming out soon. But it isn't a work of fiction or even an auto-biography, but a self-help book.

The book is called Go Higher: Five Practices For Purpose, Success, And Inner Peace and fans will be able to get their hands on it in early October. The announcement came from a video Sean shared to his Instagram where he explained how he arrived at writing a self-help book. “Anyone who’s known me since I signed my record deal knows if you look at my old YouTubes I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, following your intuition, and checking in with yourself mentally. Because that’s how I was raised. That’s the upbringing that was surrounding me with my family. It was a lot of elevated thinkers. They’d give me gems and these books that I eventually read. If it wasn’t for them methods that I applied to my life, I for sure wouldn’t be here today, period," he explains. Check out the full announcement video he posted below.

Read More: Big Sean Reveals A New Album Is In The Works

Big Sean Announces Self-Help Book

Fans are hoping that the book isn't the only thing Sean drops this year. Back in February he revealed that he's working on a new album. When he does drop a new album it'll be his first since 2020's Detroit 2. Last month he dropped his new single "Precision" which has already racked up more than 2.6 million streams on Spotify.

Big Sean also recently performed on one of the most recognizable stages in all of music. He teamed up with NPR for a special performance at their Tiny Desk that dropped last week. What do you think of Big Sean writing a self-help book? Do you plan on reading the book when it drops later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Big Sean's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]