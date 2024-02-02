Carl Weathers, The Man Who Helped Define 80s Cinema, Dead At 76

Veteran actor Carl Weathers has died at the age of 76. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend," a statement from Weathers' family read.

Fans have expressed their sorrow at Weathers' passing. "R.I.P. Carl Weathers. It's impossible to sum up how cool, charismatic and hilarious he was. Apollo Creed is enough for god status, but when you're also great in Predator, Action Jackson, Semi-Tough, Happy Gilmore, The Shield, Arrested Development, The Mandalorian... what a life," one fan wrote on X. "We’re heartbroken at the news that Carl Weathers has passed. A titan in every project he was associated with — from the ROCKY series to PREDATOR to THE MANDALORIAN — we’ll miss seeing his talents on screen," Fangoria wrote on social media.

Who Was Carl Weathers?

Before Carl Weathers was an actor that defined the 1980s and beyond, he was a college football player. Weathers played two years under the legendary Don Coryell at San Diego State but went undrafted in 1970. Signing with the Raiders, Weathers would play eight games over 1970 and 1971 before being released by the team. He then played in Canada, earning a BA in theatre from San Francisco State during the offseasons.

His acting career would begin in earnest in the mid-70s, with his breakout role coming in 1976 as he starred opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rocky. He would appear in the first four Rocky films, with Apollo Creed becoming a film staple. Entering the 1980s, Weather would find himself in an equally iconic role in Predator. Similarly, the 90s saw him play Adam Sandler's suffering mentor in Happy Gilmore. More recent roles included voice work in Star vs. The Forces of Evil and a recurring role in The Mandalorian.

Fans React To The Death Of Carl Weathers

