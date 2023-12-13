Andre Braugher, Captain Holt Of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Dies At 61

Two-time Emmy Award-winner Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61. Braugher was best known for his work in police procedurals. He began his small-screen career as Detective Winston Blake in a series of Kojak specials between 1989 and 1990. However, his breakout role would be in Homicide: Life On The Streets, where he appeared in nearly 100 episodes. Despite this, contemporary audiences will likely know Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The stoic Captain Holt allowed Braugher to flex is comedic muscles, even if his character wasn't expected to be the "funny man".

According to Braugher's publicist, the actor died after a "brief illness". During his career, Braugher won two Primetime Emmys - one for Homicide: Life On The Streets in 1998 and one for Thief in 2006. His recurring work in police shows came despite Braugher himself fearing that he would end up typecast. “If I do it too long then I’ll stop really searching and probing inside my own work. That’s just a great danger. I think I’m going to escape that trap, and get an opportunity to do some work that will be more challenging for me," he told the AP in 1998.

Read More: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Dog Cheddar Dead At 13

Tributes Pour In For Andre Braugher

Tributes from across the entertainment world have poured in for Braugher since his death was announced. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You showed me what a life well-lived looked like," Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews wrote on Instagram.

After Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended in 2021, Braugher has only been seen a few times on screen. His biggest role since the show's end was 2022's She Said, a biopic about the New York Times' expose of Harvey Weinstein. Furthermore, Braugher will have one posthumous release. The Residence, which does not have a release date, is a mystery-drama set at the White House and will debut on Netflix. Braugher is survived by his wife of 30 years, as well as their children and his mother.

Read More: Sir Michael Gambon Dies At 82

[via]