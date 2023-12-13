Andre Braugher's Death Mourned By Bun B & Kid Cudi Amongst Other Hip-Hop Stars

A wealth of hip-hop stars have come out to pay tribute to Andrew Braugher, the veteran actor who died this week aged 61. “Met him once in the streets of NYC,” he wrote. “Thanked him for being a credit to his craft. Couldn’t have been more kind. RIP Captain!" Bun B wrote on Instagram. “This f-ckin sucks. I worked w Andre on B99 years ago. I remember I asked him for relationship advice and he was so cool and easy. Ill never forget that moment being in his presence. RIP Andre," Kid Cudi wrote on X. Cudi appeared as the main antagonist of a Season 1 episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“Damn man. One of my fav character actors (Homicide: Life On The Streets/Gideon’s Crossing/Hack/Thief/Men Of A Certain Age/Law & Order/of course Brooklyn Nine Nine & his last series The Good Fight). Man I would commit to a show on the strength of him being a character. Wow man this is sad for his loved ones and family and friends and for the legions of fans who loved his work. Rest in Power #AndreBraugher," Questlove wrote. Braugher's publicist said that the veteran actor died after a "brief illness".

Andre Braugher, Dead At 61

Braugher was a two-time Emmy award winner who found a way to bring something new to every role, despite this long-running presence in police procedurals. He began his small-screen career as Detective Winston Blake in a series of Kojak specials between 1989 and 1990. However, his breakout role would be in Homicide: Life On The Streets, where he appeared in nearly 100 episodes. Despite this, contemporary audiences will likely know Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The stoic Captain Holt allowed Braugher to flex is comedic muscles, even if his character wasn't expected to be the "funny man".

Tributes from across the entertainment world have poured in for Braugher since his death was announced. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You showed me what a life well-lived looked like," Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews wrote on Instagram.

