andre braugher
- Pop CultureAndre Braugher's Iago Goes Viral After Actor's DeathBraugher starred opposide "Hawk" and "Deep Space Nine" star Avery Brooks in the 1990 production of "Othello."ByBen Mock1.5K Views
- Pop CultureAndre Braugher's Death Mourned By Bun B & Kid Cudi Amongst Other Hip-Hop StarsThe music world was quick to mourn the sudden death of "Captain Holt".ByBen Mock1.6K Views
- Pop CultureAndre Braugher, Captain Holt Of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Dies At 61The two-time Emmy Award winner was a staple of the police procedural genre.ByBen Mock525 Views