YouTuber "Twomad" Dead At 23

YouTuber Muudea "Twomad" Sedik has died at the age of 23, per a report from TMZ. Police in Los Angeles appeared to confirm the YouTuber's death after receiving a request for a welfare check. Police reportedly found Twomad unresponsive at his home after days of radio silence from the YouTuber. A law enforcement source who spoke with TMZ said that the death was being treated as an overdose.

Twomad gained popularity for his bombastic and over-the-top style. He also did a collaboration with viral OnlyFans star Belle Delphine. However, fans had become increasingly concerned in recent months. Twomad had been on a content hiatus for several months before beginning to post ominous contextless tweets. This included a number of photos of firearms. Furthermore, Twomad was facing numerous allegations at the time of his death. This remains a developing story.

VALORANT Player "Twisten" Dies At 19

As the internet allows for more and more young people to become famous, it also presents their fans with a horrible reality if they pass away suddenly. Last year, The esports world mourned the loss of Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener, who passed away at the age of 19. Originally from Czechia, Twisten began his VALORANT career in 2020. Before 2020, Twisten briefly spent time in the pro scene of Rainbow Six Siege. After playing in the VALORANT Academy, he joined Kings of Sosnovka. Over the course of late 2020 and early 2021, Twisten spent time with Czech giants eSuba and Entropiq. Then, in September 2021, Twisten made the move to the German organization BIG.

Twisten has always been open about his struggles with mental health. Following Team Vitality's loss in the Lock-In tournament, Twisten posted a length Twitlonger. In it, he talked candidly about his battle with depression. On June 6, Twisten posted a tweet that simply read "Good night". While seemingly innocuous, "good night" is also a common esports term that players post after killing an enemy. Furthermore, on June 7, Team Vitality confirmed the worst - that Twisten had passed away.

