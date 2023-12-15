Matthew Perry Cause Of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry died as a result of the "acute effects of ketamine", according to a toxicology report obtained by TMZ. Perry had been receiving ketamine treatment for his anxiety and depression. However, the toxicologist believes Perry had ingested a recreational dose of the drug prior to his death due to its short half-life. Per the medical examiner's report, the ketamine caused cardiac overstimulation and respiratory depression, leading to Perry's death.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his California residence on October 28. Drowning was listed as a contributing factor in the medical examiner's report. Friends were shocked to hear of the actor's death, stating that he had "never been happier" in the days leading up to his death. Furthermore, the medical examiner found no evidence of drugs such as PCP, fentanyl, or cocaine in Perry's system. However, another contributing factor was the effects of buprenorphine. Buprenorphine is used in addiction recovery.

No Illegal Drugs Found At Matthew Perry's Home

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Following his death, sources within the LAPD told TMZ that a preliminary search of Perry's home did not find any evidence of illegal drugs. However, officers did find prescribed anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and drugs prescribed to treat chronic lung conditions. A toxicology report will determine if Perry had any drugs in his system at the time of his death. Perry's body was later removed from his home and taken into police custody.

Perry was best known as sarcastic funnyman Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., which graced TV screens for a decade in the 90s and early 2000s. He would largely step away from acting as the 2000s wore on. However, he did have major roles in Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple. He would also appear as a minor antagonist in Fallout: New Vegas and act alongside Zac Efron in 17 Again. However, Perry's life was also marred by struggles with addiction and battles with mental health issues. He openly spoke about an addiction to diet pills during the early years of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He also smoked throughout his life, leading to a number of surgeries and chronic lung conditions.

